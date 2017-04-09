Kenny: 'Harps have added quality - but the pitch doesn't help'

Stephen Kenny watched his Dundalk team battle to a 2-0 win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Friday night, and said it was a great victory for his team.

Kenny said Harps have added real quality this year with the arrival of Paddy McCourt, Jonny Bonner and Caolan McAleer. He wondered however, if the poor pitch at Finn Park is proving more of a disadvantage to the Donegal club.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.