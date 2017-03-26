'Maybe we're finally getting the rub of the green,' - Ollie

Ciaran O'Connor's late, late winner gave Harps the points in Saturday night's north west derby with Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey.

O'Connor's injury time penalty was saved by Michael Schlingermann in the Sligo goal, but the striker followed up to turn home the rebound.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan said his team played well enough in the second half to deserve the victory.

He gave his thoughts after the game to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.