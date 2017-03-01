Listen: Shane Blaney on his pride at captaining his country

On Thursday afternoon the Republic of Ireland schools team play their second game of the Centenary Shield tournament when they take on Northern Ireland at Clandeyboye Park in Bangor (3pm).

The Republic are looking to make it two wins from two after a last minute penalty secured a 2-1 victory over Wales at Home Farm.

Shane Blaney, a pupil at St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny, will be hoping to retain his position in the centre of defence for today’s game while two other players from Donegal, goalkeeper Jamie Bell (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar) and Connor Gormley (Loreto Milford), will also be keeping their fingers crossed for a starting place.

Being named captain of the Republic side was a proud moment for Shane. He has been speaking with the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty