Listen: 'Maguire's quality showed in the end' - Ollie

Ollie Horgan watched his team go down to an opening night defeat to Cork City and said the visitors showed their quality by grinding out the win.

Sean Maguire scored the only goal of the game, just before half time, to give Cork the points.

Harps played well but despite the fact that Cork played out the final period of the game with only ten men following the sending off of Garry Buckley, Horgan's team couldn't find an equaliser.

The manager spoke afterwards to Diarmaid Doherty