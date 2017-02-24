Listen: Selection decisions for Ollie ahead of opening game

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is likely to wait until shortly before kick-off before deciding on his starting eleven for tonight's opening game of the new season against Cork City.

A number of players are carrying knocks going into Friday night's game with Sean Houston a major injury doubt and Gareth Harkin unlikely to feature.

Houston played in the first half of last weekend's friendly defeat at Cabinteely - his only appearance in pre-season.

The hope is that the Letterkenny man will be able to take his place in a side that will include Paddy McCourt and possibly Barry Molloy.

Harps held a press conference in Letterkenny on Thursday ahead of the new campaign and Horgan spoke of the selection issues he has to deal with for Friday night's game.