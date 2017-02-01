AUDIO
'A lot done, plenty more to do' - Ollie
Short interview with Ollie Horgan following opening pre-season game
Ollie Horgan watched Finn Harps play their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday night when they met the Inishowen League at Maginn Park in Buncrana.
The new-look Harps side, which included a number of Horgan's new signings, won the game 2-1.
Harps see first action of pre-season - and the new signings impress. @FinnHarpsFC https://t.co/oNbhXYaTqF pic.twitter.com/mSly2WDfS3— Donegal Democrat (@dgldemocrat) January 31, 2017
Horgan was happy to see his team finally get a game under their belts.
He spoke afterwards with the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
