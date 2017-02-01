AUDIO

'A lot done, plenty more to do' - Ollie

Short interview with Ollie Horgan following opening pre-season game

Ollie Horgan watched Finn Harps play their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday night when they met  the Inishowen League at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

The new-look Harps side, which included a number of Horgan's new signings, won the game 2-1.

Horgan was happy to see his team finally get a game under their belts.

He spoke afterwards with the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty. 