'A lot done, plenty more to do' - Ollie

Ollie Horgan watched Finn Harps play their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday night when they met the Inishowen League at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

The new-look Harps side, which included a number of Horgan's new signings, won the game 2-1.

Harps see first action of pre-season - and the new signings impress. @FinnHarpsFC https://t.co/oNbhXYaTqF pic.twitter.com/mSly2WDfS3 — Donegal Democrat (@dgldemocrat) January 31, 2017

Horgan was happy to see his team finally get a game under their belts.

He spoke afterwards with the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.