'We just didn't get going early on' - Anthony Doherty

Anthony Doherty watched his Inishowen U-12 side lose out against Donegal in Letterkenny on Saturday, and reckoned Donegal were worthy winners.

Despite a sluggish start, Inishowen showed how good a side they can be with a much improved second half performance.

In the end, Donegal won this Inter-league game 3-1. Inishowen's manager was keen to take the positives from his side's display, when he spoke to the Democrat's Tom Comack afterwards.