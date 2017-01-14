AUDIO
'We just didn't get going early on' - Anthony Doherty
Inishowen U-12s manager on his team's Inter-league defeat to Donegal
Anthony Doherty watched his Inishowen U-12 side lose out against Donegal in Letterkenny on Saturday, and reckoned Donegal were worthy winners.
Despite a sluggish start, Inishowen showed how good a side they can be with a much improved second half performance.
In the end, Donegal won this Inter-league game 3-1. Inishowen's manager was keen to take the positives from his side's display, when he spoke to the Democrat's Tom Comack afterwards.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on