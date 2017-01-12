AUDIO
Killian looking forward to new challenge with Harps
Short piece with Harps' new signing, Killian Cantwell
After spending two seasons at Galway United, Killian Cantwell said he wanted to stay in the Premier Division, so a move to Finn Harps offers him a new challenge at the top level.
The Kilkenny man moved to Donegal this week and is looking forward to the latest chapter in his young career.
He gave his thoughts to Democrat reporter, Diarmaid Doherty.
