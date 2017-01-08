AUDIO
Gweedore Celtic manager delighted with derby victory
'We're happy to get out of here with the points' - Diver
Gweedore Celtic's push for promotion from Division One of the Donegal League is firmly on course following their 3-1 win over Gweedore United at An Screaban on Sunday afternoon.
The home side had to come from behind to secure the victory and their manager Hugo Diver paid tribute to Gweedore United who didn't make life easy for his team.
Diver spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
