Audio - 'The best team won' - Swilly boss, Brian Cannon
Donegal Schoolboys U-14 Champions League Final
Swilly Rovers manager Brian Cannon said his team could have no complaints following their defeat to Kilmacrennan Celtic in Wednesday night's U-14 Champions League Final.
Cannon said his team can be proud of their achievements this season, despite this cup final defeat. Kilmacrennan Celtic won the game 6-1.
He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty
