Audio - 'The best team won' - Swilly boss, Brian Cannon

Donegal Schoolboys U-14 Champions League Final

Diarmaid Doherty

Diarmaid Doherty

Swilly Rovers manager Brian Cannon said his team could have no complaints following their defeat to Kilmacrennan Celtic in Wednesday night's U-14 Champions League Final.

Cannon said his team can be proud of their achievements this season, despite this cup final defeat. Kilmacrennan Celtic won the game 6-1.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty 