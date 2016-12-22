Audio - 'Our lads were simply outstanding' - Kilmacrennan manager, Andy McFadden

There was a major surprise as Kilmacrennan Celtic defeated the favourites, Swilly Rovers, 6-1 in Wednesday night's Donegal Schoolboys Champions League U-14 final.

Joshua Bradley scored three goals for the winners who produced a magnificent display under the lights at Bonagee's Dry Arch Park.

Kilmacrennan Celtic manager Andy McFadden was high in his praise for his team's performance when he spoke with Democrat reporter, Diarmaid Doherty, after the game.