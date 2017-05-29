MICHAEL MURPHY SPORTS DONEGAL SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP REACTION
AUDIO: 'A bit of disappointment and relief' - the reaction of Killybegs' Kevin Martin
Killybegs' Kevin Martin was happy to get out of Burt with a draw after their championship encounter on Sunday.
Kevin, who was the savour of Killybegs with frees on many occasions, was happy to watch Hugh McFadden hit a late equaliser to give his side a share.
He gave his reaction after the game to Tom Comack . . .
