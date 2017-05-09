MICHAEL MURPHY SPORTS SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP REACTION
AUDIO: Kilcar manager Barry Doherty now looking forward to the challenge of Ardara after big win against Gaoth Dobhair
Kilcar got the better of Gaoth Dobhair in a thrilling encounter in Towney on Sunday last. They had three points to spare at the finish, but it was a close game throughout.
New Kilcar manager, Barry Doherty, was pleased with his charges and is now looking forward to their next game against Ardara, whenever it is played.
He was speaking to Peter Campbell after the game . . .
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on