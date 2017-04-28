DONEGAL SENIOR COLLEGES FINAL REACTION
"Great to win in our last game" - Coláiste na Carraige joint captain Brian O'Donnell
In his final game for Coláiste na Carraige, joint captain Brian O'Donnell had nothing but praise for the coaches who have worked with him over the last five years - a time when he played in five county finals and won them all.
The Carrick nursery were just after defeating Loreto, Milford to win the Donegal senior title
He was speaking to Peter Campbell . . .
