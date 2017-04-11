EIRGRID ULSTER U-21 FINAL REACTION

AUDIO: "The goal was a vital score" - Donegal manager Declan Bonner

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

AUDIO: "The goal was a vital score" - Donegal manager Declan Bonner

Donegal defeated Derry to lift their eighth Ulster U-21 title in Armagh on Monday night. 

Afterwards manager, Declan Bonner, gave his reaction to Tom Comack . . . 