ULSTER MINOR LEAGUE REACTION
AUDIO: "We played a lot of good football in the second half" - Donegal minor manager SP Barrett
Donegal minors got their first win of the Ulster Minor League today with a two point win over Antrim.
However, they struggled in the first half and trailed by six points at half-time. Manager, Shaun Paul Barrett agreed with Tom Comack that it was a difficult first half, but he felt the side did better in the second half.
He was speaking to Tom Comack immediately after the win . . . .
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on