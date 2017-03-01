AUDIO: Donegal star Karl Lacey gives insight as to how young Donegal stars are now tutored

On Monday evening last the official launch of the link between Letterkenny IT and Donegal U-16 and U-17 GAA Development squads was launched.

Central to the link is Donegal star, Karl Lacey, a lecturer in the IT, who is providing vital information to the Donegal squads in the way they tailor their training to becoming senior footballers.

He was talking to Tom Comack at the launch . . . .