Rundonegal charity 5k launched for 2017

All women were encouraged to get screening for ovarian cancer at the launch of Rundonegal 2017 Womens 5k, in the Finn Valley Centre, Stranorlar.

The call was made from Glencolmcille native, Seamus Carr, of the Brid Carr Memorial Fund, who travelled especially from London for Monday night’s launch.

The Rundonegal 2017 is once again in memory of Seamus Carr’s wife, Brid, who died in 2014 from ovarian cancer after twice being diagnosed wrongly with the illness.

The last running of Rundonegal in memory of Brid Carr was in 2015, and was a tremendous success with up to 600 women taking part.

All the funds raised from the 2015 running of the event went to ovarian cancer research and went to help fund the appointment of a full time PhD research position.

“Brid passed away in 2014 and one of her last requests was to raise awareness for ovarian cancer for all women and to get the word out there,” said Seamus, who also thanked the organisers for once again running the event in his wife’s memory and for her memorial fund.



“Brid was misdiagnosed twice and unfortunately she passed away after three and half years of treatment. All we can do now is try and highlight it and to get women to realise that there is a test out there called a CA 125.

“For peace of mind it is worth having it if you are not feeling well.”

Patsy McGonagle of the Finn Valley AC and Grace Boyle also spoke at the launch and told of their delight of having to run the event again in memory of Brid Carr.

“We had up to 600 women taking part in the last Rundonegal and we are expecting at least that number and hopefully exceed that number this time around,” said Grace Boyle.

“It is a good event and for a great cause, ovarian cancer research,” said Grace, one the organisers.

This year’s Rundonegal Women’s 5k is on April 2nd in the Finn Valley Centre, Stranorlar, with free T-Shirts for the first 400 entrants. The entry fee is €10.

The T-shirts are sponsored by two Donegal based businesss men, Tim Kelly from Frosses and Peter McGinley, Carrick. Entries are being taken at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar.

Seamus Carr spoke to Tom Comack at the launch . . .