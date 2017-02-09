Audio: Goal was important for us - Nathan Boyle, Coláiste Cholmcille as Donegal side reach final

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon reached the Markey Cup final today with a four point win over Donaghmore (1-16 to 1-12), but it not an easy win as the game was in the melting pot to the very end in difficult conditions in Garvaghy.

After the game one of the best players for the Ballshannon side, Nathan Boyle, gave his reaction to Peter Campbell . . .