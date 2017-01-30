AUDIO - We got the perfect start - Karen Guthrie

LIDL LADIES NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Donegal midfielder's reaction after win over Armagh

Donegal Ladies opened their National Football League campaign with a very good win over Armagh in Convoy, 4-10 to 0-11.

Midfielder Karen Guthrie was delighted with the win but quickly added that the margin of victory mattered little; what was most important was the two league points.

She gave her reaction after the game to Tom Comack . . .