AUDIO: 'Disappointing that great run came to an end' - Eany Celtic manager John Gallagher

Eany Celtic's great run of victories came to an end with defeat at home to neighbours, Dunkineely Celtic (2-0). Eany's manager, John Gallagher, while disappointed, expressed the need to get back on the horse and hopes to have his side back to winning ways in the crunch meeting with Ballybofey United in two weeks' time.

He was speaking to Peter Campbell after the local derby with Dunkineely . . .