DONEGAL LEAGUE CT BALL DIVISION TWO
AUDIO: 'First goal was vital' - Dunkineely Celtic manager, Paul 'Feet' Murrin after his side defeated Eany Celtic
Dunkineely Celtic got back in contention for promotion from the CT Ball Division Two in the Donegal League with a convincing 2-0 victory over rivals Eany Celtic in Eany Park.
A goal in either half was enough for the Dunkineely men, who could easily have had five.
After the game, manager Paul 'Feet' Murrin, gave his reaction to Peter Campbell . . .
