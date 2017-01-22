AUDIO

'We had good year' - Aodh Ruadh Player of Year, Michael Ward

Ballyshannon club celebrate with awards night

Peter Campbell

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

'We had good year' - Aodh Ruadh Player of Year, Michael Ward

Aodh Ruadh held their annual presentation night on Saturday night in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel. John Travers was inducted into the Hall of Fame, while among the other award winners was corner back, Michael Ward, who was named Player of the Year.

See full coverage of the night and pictures in Monday's Donegal Democrat.

The Player of the Year, Michael Ward, spoke to Peter Campbell after receiving his award.