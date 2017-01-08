AUDIO: "They tried hard to the bitter end" - John Molloy, Fintown manager

Donegal Glencar Saturday League reaction

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Fintown Harps went down 2-0 in their Saturday league game against Glencar, but player manager John Molloy was happy with they fought to the end.

He was talking to Tom Comack . . . 