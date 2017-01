Donegal U-21 manager, Declan Bonner, watched his side lose to Sligo in the opening game of the North West Cup. While disappointed with the 2-13 to 2-7 defeat, his main objective is to be competitive in the Dr. McKenna Cup and ultimately to be ready for the Ulster U-21 Championship clash with Tyrone on 15th March.

He was talking to Tom Comack . . .