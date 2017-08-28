Listen: Naomh Conaill's Marty Boyle looking forward to quarter-finals

Marty Boyle kicked the only second half point for Naomh Conaill on Sunday as they lost out to St. Eunan's in the battle of the top two sides in Group D of the Donegal Senior Championship.

The result means Naomh Conaill will now be paired with one of the other group winners when the draw for the quarter-finals is made on Monday night.

Boyle said the team must now regroup after Sunday's defeat and focus on lifting their game for their last eight encounter.

He was speaking to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty