Listen: 'All we must do is go out and win' - Michael Murphy

Glenswilly supporters knew they were in a tough group when they were paired along with Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair and Ardara in Group C of the Donegal Senior Championship.

However, those same fans who watched their team record a memorable County Final win last year, will be deeply disappointed if their team fails to qualify for the quarter-finals.

To do so, they must win in Kilcar on Sunday evening, and hope the result of the game in Magheragallon between Gaoth Dobhair and Ardara, goes their way.

Michael Murphy said the defeat in Gaoth Dobhair last weekend was a major blow and it leaves things very difficult for his team going into this weekend's final series of group games.

He spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.