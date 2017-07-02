JUNIOR A C'SHIP, GROUP A - REACTION

Audio: Carlin delighted with derby victory

'Our goal is to win the Junior Championship' - Red Hugh's boss

Red Hugh's came away with a six-points victory from their derby meeting with Robert Emmets in Castlefinn on Sunday.

It means Red Hugh's begin their Junior A Championship campaign on a winning note. Their manager Joe Carlin has his sights set on securing safety in Division 3 and winning the Junior A Championiship title.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.