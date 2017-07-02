Audio: 'We're building for the future' - McFeely

Robert Emmets lost out by 1-18 to 1-12 against Red Hugh's in Sunday's Junior A Championship Group A game in Castlefin.

Despite the defeat, it was a decent performance from Robert Emmets and after the game, team manager Dessie McFeely paid tribute to his players for their effort and commitment over the hour.

He said Robert Emmets is a club that's building for the future and he said their young players are making excellent progress.

He gave his thoughts after Sunday's game to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.