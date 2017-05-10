AUDIO: Ciaran Bonner playing as well as ever - Glackin

Glenswilly's new manager Aidy Glackin took charge of his first ever Senior Championship tie as the county champions beat Ardara 0-15 to 1-07 on Sunday.

The Group C opener was close up until the final stages before Glenswilly eased to a five-point victory.

One of the Glenswilly players to come in for special praise from the manager was former county man, Ciaran Bonner who hit four points in the win, all from play.

After the game, Glackin spoke with the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.