Audio: Termon manager Hugh Harkin relieved to get opening day win

Termon opened their Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship campaign with a narrow win over Naomh Muire at the Burn Road on Saturday evening.

Hugh Harkin, Termon's new manager, saw his side win by just two points, 1-12 to 1-10.

And speaking to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty after the game, Harkin said it was crucial to make home advantage count in their opening match.