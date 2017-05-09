MICHAEL MURPHY SPORTS SENIOR C'SHIP REACTION
Audio: Termon manager Hugh Harkin relieved to get opening day win
Burn Road club beat Naomh Muire in Group B
Termon opened their Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship campaign with a narrow win over Naomh Muire at the Burn Road on Saturday evening.
Hugh Harkin, Termon's new manager, saw his side win by just two points, 1-12 to 1-10.
And speaking to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty after the game, Harkin said it was crucial to make home advantage count in their opening match.
Donegal Senior Championship Group B - Enda McCormick guides @CLGAnTearmainn to victory over @NaomhMuire https://t.co/Bmm7cAb87J pic.twitter.com/KRK4umQdvz— Donegal Democrat (@dgldemocrat) May 6, 2017
