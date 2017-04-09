ALL COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE
Audio: 'Players who came in stepped up to the mark' - Meehan
St. Eunan's boss happy with his team's performance
Barry Meehan, the joint-manager of St. Eunan's, watched his team record a third league win on the bounce when they beat Glenswilly at O'Donnell Park on Sunday.
The 2-12 to 0-7 victory was as comfortable as the scoreline suggests.
Meehan said that after his team's hard-earned win over Milford last time out, it was good to put another win on the board against their near neighbours.
He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
