Audio: 'Players who came in stepped up to the mark' - Meehan

Barry Meehan, the joint-manager of St. Eunan's, watched his team record a third league win on the bounce when they beat Glenswilly at O'Donnell Park on Sunday.

The 2-12 to 0-7 victory was as comfortable as the scoreline suggests.

Meehan said that after his team's hard-earned win over Milford last time out, it was good to put another win on the board against their near neighbours.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.